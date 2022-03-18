Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man with brain cancer missing from Pinal County

Authorities are asking for help finding John Gouze.
Authorities are asking for help finding John Gouze.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 63-year-old man who was last seen in San Tan Valley.

Deputies say John Gouze was last seen driving his gray Chevrolet Avalanche in the area. The truck had a bed cover and the Washington license plate number C61734L.

Gouze has brain cancer and can become easily confused if he has gone without food or water.

Deputies say Gouse stands at 6′5″, weighs about 280 pounds and is balding with short, light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a turquoise T-shirt, a white and gray hat and off-white tennis shoes. He may also have a black Labrador dog with him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 520-866-5111.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
Heartbreaking details on homicide victim
“He loved strongly and deeply”: Transplant recipient, fixture at Diamond Children’s Medical Center killed during attempted vehicle theft
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run crash
Suspect identified in double homicide, mother pleads for witnesses to come forward
Suspect identified in double homicide, mother pleads for witnesses to come forward

Latest News

Helium tank shortage impacting Tucson small businesses.
Southern Arizona businesses feel impact of national helium shortage
Flames engulfed the roof of a Tucson apartment.
Tucson firefighters put out apartment fire
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to...
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot