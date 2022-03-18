Man with brain cancer missing from Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 63-year-old man who was last seen in San Tan Valley.

Deputies say John Gouze was last seen driving his gray Chevrolet Avalanche in the area. The truck had a bed cover and the Washington license plate number C61734L.

Gouze has brain cancer and can become easily confused if he has gone without food or water.

Deputies say Gouse stands at 6′5″, weighs about 280 pounds and is balding with short, light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a turquoise T-shirt, a white and gray hat and off-white tennis shoes. He may also have a black Labrador dog with him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 520-866-5111.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.