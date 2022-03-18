Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson man who admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend almost a decade ago will likely never see the inside of a jail cell.

Ronald James Corbin Jr. was in court Friday, March 18, to be sentenced for the June 2012 death of Genna Louise Ayup.

Corbin, who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide last month, was given three years probation. If he violates that probation, he could face up to 3.75 years in prison.

That sentence was outlined and mandated under the plea and the judge was not allowed to deviate from it.

Corbin spoke before his sentence was read in the courtroom.

“I am sorry. Genna was just as amazing to everyone in this room as she was to me,” he said. “I loved her more than anything. I never wanted anything like this to happen. I wish I could change places with her, but I can’t.

“I live my life like she is staring down on me. I just want to make her proud. Words can’t express how much I love her, how much I miss her. I am to blame for that.”

Genna Ayup was fatally shot by her boyfriend Ronald Corbin in June 2012. (Ayup family)

The shooting happened in front of the couple’s young son, who is now 13 years old. KOLD will not identify him due to his age.

Corbin never disputed it was him, but he said it was an accident that happened when he was changing the grips on the gun. He admitted to drinking several beers the night of the shooting.

The case has dragged on for almost a decade, but Corbin has never spent a day behind bars.

FIGHT FOR JUSTICE

Ayup’s family has been vocal about the case from the beginning.

In August 2012, they said down with KOLD News 13 for the first time and said they were outraged charges were dismissed.

The family began pushing for changes to state law to make it easier to prosecute people who drink and handle loaded weapons, especially when it ends up causing death.

That bill never got a hearing at the state Capitol, but the city of Tucson did adopt portions of “Genna’s Law” in May 2013.

The family spoke to our reporters again in June 2013 on the one-year anniversary of Ayup’s death.

In June 2018, the family took part in a community conversation to raise awareness about gun violence in Pima County.

In February 2022, Corbin pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. While jail time was possible, probation was the most likely sentence.

That did not sit well with the family. Earlier this week, they were still pushing for justice. The family held daily rallies outside of the Pima County Superior Court in a final drive for justice.

“We are here to represent Genna,” Stephanie Geiger said during a Monday rally. “She was shot 10 years ago by her boyfriend; they had a turbulent relationship.”

Friends and family members were in the courtroom Friday to deliver victim impact statements ahead of the sentencing.

“I will never get over this‚” said Genna’s sister Sarah Ayup. “I am ready for this nightmare to be over. I don’t want to come to court anyone. I don’t want to see or hear from Ronald Corbin again. I think this justice system has failed my sister horribly.”

Amanda, a family friend, spoke directly to Corbin.

“You sentenced us a lifetime without her,” Amanda told him. “Our prison will never end. The years will continue to stack one on top of another. If we are burdened with the consequences of your actions, why shouldn’t you.”

Genna’s mother Toni Solheid talked about the heartbreak of losing a child.

“This is something nightmares are made of,” she said. “Life gave me the hardest task a parent can be faced with, planning their child’s funeral. Nothing can bring her back, nothing can replace the loss of my daughter. What I have yet to lose (over the years) is the hope some sort of justice will be brought to the story of the sudden and violent end of her short life.”

RONALD CORBIN CASE TIMELINE

The case has had many ups and downs over the years.

June 26, 2012: Ayup was shot at the couple’s home near 22nd and Camino Sec.

July 2012: Corbin was arrested and booked on a manslaughter charge.

August 2012: The Pima County Attorney’s Office declined to indict Corbin.

August 2018: The case is looked at again by the PCAO and a grand jury indicted Corbin on a charge of manslaughter.

April 2019: A trial date was set in the case.

October 2019: The trial was delayed when prosecutors pulled the plea deal after hearing victim advocates changed their stance.

Late 2021: The case was moved to Pinal County due to a professional conflict.

Feb. 18, 2022: Corbin pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

March 18, 2022: Corbin sentenced to three years probation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.