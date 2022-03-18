Southern Arizona businesses feel impact of national helium shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A national shortage of helium has made its way to southern Arizona.

According to the Compressed Gas Association, helium supply in the U.S has dropped due to ongoing issues at the nation’s primary production facility in Amarillo, Texas.

Danita Miller, owner of Party Carousel, said she hasn’t seen something like this in her 45 years of business.

“We’re in an extreme shortage right now,” she said.

Miller said she has clients in the restaurant, hotel, and auto industry who all rely on her for helium tanks, and called this shortage “really bad.”

“I am lucky, I get a few tanks a week. I used to get a lot more,” Miller said.

That shortage trickles down to local business owner Stephanie Fisher’s company, Sonoran Balloon Creations, which requires a lot of helium.

“Helium sales are probably about 30-40% of our business. Which means we are going to have to build more structures, we’re going to have to be more innovative, our prices are going to go up,” Fisher said.

She said her normal supplier is out. Now, she’s being forced to get creative in order to keep her business afloat.

Without helium, Fisher and her business partner are worried customers will have to pay the costs that come with this unique type of shortage.

