Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Southern Arizona businesses feel impact of national helium shortage

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A national shortage of helium has made its way to southern Arizona.

According to the Compressed Gas Association, helium supply in the U.S has dropped due to ongoing issues at the nation’s primary production facility in Amarillo, Texas.

Danita Miller, owner of Party Carousel, said she hasn’t seen something like this in her 45 years of business.

“We’re in an extreme shortage right now,” she said.

Miller said she has clients in the restaurant, hotel, and auto industry who all rely on her for helium tanks, and called this shortage “really bad.”

“I am lucky, I get a few tanks a week. I used to get a lot more,” Miller said.

That shortage trickles down to local business owner Stephanie Fisher’s company, Sonoran Balloon Creations, which requires a lot of helium.

“Helium sales are probably about 30-40% of our business. Which means we are going to have to build more structures, we’re going to have to be more innovative, our prices are going to go up,” Fisher said.

She said her normal supplier is out. Now, she’s being forced to get creative in order to keep her business afloat.

Without helium, Fisher and her business partner are worried customers will have to pay the costs that come with this unique type of shortage.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona
A pedestrian was killed late Wednesday night in a crash near the intersection of Grant and...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in late-night crash near Grant, Stone
Heartbreaking details on homicide victim
“He loved strongly and deeply”: Transplant recipient, fixture at Diamond Children’s Medical Center killed during attempted vehicle theft
UPDATE: Tucson Police identify driver in deadly hit-and-run crash
Suspect identified in double homicide, mother pleads for witnesses to come forward
Suspect identified in double homicide, mother pleads for witnesses to come forward

Latest News

Flames engulfed the roof of a Tucson apartment.
Tucson firefighters put out apartment fire
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to...
Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
Authorities are asking for help finding John Gouze.
Man with brain cancer missing from Pinal County