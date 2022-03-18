Advertise
Tucson firefighters put out apartment fire

Flames engulfed the roof of a Tucson apartment.
Flames engulfed the roof of a Tucson apartment.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after the roof of an apartment in Tucson was engulfed in flames on Thursday, March 17.

According to firefighters, crews were called to the corner of 24th Street and Ninth Avenue, where they were able to confine the flames to the apartments roof.

As of Thursday, firefighters said, they did not know the cause of the fire.

Only one apartment was damaged.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

