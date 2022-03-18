Tucson firefighters put out apartment fire
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after the roof of an apartment in Tucson was engulfed in flames on Thursday, March 17.
According to firefighters, crews were called to the corner of 24th Street and Ninth Avenue, where they were able to confine the flames to the apartments roof.
As of Thursday, firefighters said, they did not know the cause of the fire.
Only one apartment was damaged.
