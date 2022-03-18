Tucson firefighters put out apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after the roof of an apartment in Tucson was engulfed in flames on Thursday, March 17.

According to firefighters, crews were called to the corner of 24th Street and Ninth Avenue, where they were able to confine the flames to the apartments roof.

As of Thursday, firefighters said, they did not know the cause of the fire.

Only one apartment was damaged.

TFD personnel responded to an apartment fire on 24th St/9th Ave just before 8:00 pm to find the roof heavily involved in flames. FF’s confined the flames to the roof area before spreading further. The cause is under investigation and only one apartment was affected. #TFD pic.twitter.com/j9P35QktNQ — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 18, 2022

