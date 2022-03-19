Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Saturday ahead with a chance for rain Sunday

KOLD News 7-8 a.m. Saturdays recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A beautiful Saturday before a weather system brings gusty winds Sunday and Monday and a chance of precipitation Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. After a cool down on Monday, high temperatures will be warming to well above normal levels by the end of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30% chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New ownership options under review
Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Hertiage Railways
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Man fatally shot in Tucson’s midtown
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly crash involving two cyclists
Three people taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash
Ronald James Corbin Jr. was sentenced Friday, March 18, for the shooting death of Genna Ayup...
Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fire weather concerns and rain chances for the first day of Spring
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quick warmup before a BIG cool down!
MARCH 18, 2022 EVENING FORECAST
MARCH 18, 2022 EVENING FORECAST
KOLD FORECAST MARCH 18, 2022
KOLD FORECAST MARCH 18, 2022