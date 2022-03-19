FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Saturday ahead with a chance for rain Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A beautiful Saturday before a weather system brings gusty winds Sunday and Monday and a chance of precipitation Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. After a cool down on Monday, high temperatures will be warming to well above normal levels by the end of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30% chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

