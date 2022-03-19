FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fire weather concerns and rain chances for the first day of Spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weather system will bring gusty winds to the area on Sunday prompting a red flag warning for areas south and east of Tucson. Isolated to scattered showers increase tomorrow before clearing out by Monday afternoon. Rain totals will be light. Highs will be nearly 20 degrees cooler from today by Monday. We warm quickly after that with our first 90 degree day of the year potentially on the horizon.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the low-50s.

TOMORROW: 30% chance for showers with highs in the low-70s. Windy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.