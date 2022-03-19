Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fire weather concerns and rain chances for the first day of Spring

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weather system will bring gusty winds to the area on Sunday prompting a red flag warning for areas south and east of Tucson. Isolated to scattered showers increase tomorrow before clearing out by Monday afternoon. Rain totals will be light. Highs will be nearly 20 degrees cooler from today by Monday. We warm quickly after that with our first 90 degree day of the year potentially on the horizon.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the low-50s.

TOMORROW: 30% chance for showers with highs in the low-70s. Windy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New ownership options under review
Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Hertiage Railways
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Man fatally shot in Tucson’s midtown
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly crash involving two cyclists
Three people taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash
Ronald James Corbin Jr. was sentenced Friday, March 18, for the shooting death of Genna Ayup...
Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup

Latest News

Allie Potter March 19 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Saturday ahead with a chance for rain Sunday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quick warmup before a BIG cool down!
MARCH 18, 2022 EVENING FORECAST
MARCH 18, 2022 EVENING FORECAST
KOLD FORECAST MARCH 18, 2022
KOLD FORECAST MARCH 18, 2022