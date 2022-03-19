Local restaurants and McKale Center prep for big crowds ahead of NCAA tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Preparations are well underway for March Madness.

The University of Arizona women’s basketball team is set to host two rounds of the NCAA tournament. It’s the second time in program history for the team.

U of A Women’s basketball will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. Ahead of the big games, it takes quite a bit of prep to bring March Madness to life.

Friday afternoon at McKale Memorial Center was full speed ahead for Sr. Assoc. Dir. of Athletics, Event Management Suzy Mason.

“That opportunity to show what we can do is just massive,” Mason said ahead of the big weekend.

With more than 15,500 seats and 9,000 tickets sold and counting, Mason said the preparation for a tournament of this scale takes a ton of work.

“That enjoyment was for about three minutes. Enough to congratulate our players and coaches and then run to the office and start communicating with the NCAA,” she said

She said it’s not only huge for U of A athletes, but all athletes hitting the court.

“They won their conferences or they’re in a large bid. And, for a lot of these student athletes this is the culmination of their season or possibility their career,” she said.

Down the street from the upcoming events, Frog and Firkin general manager Jonathan Graham said he is stocked and ready for a busy weekend of basketball fans and out of towners.

“It’s going to be boom, boom, boom, boom… Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday nonstop. For a local, young business, we’re a mom and pop, that’s great,” Graham said

This is the second year in a row the lady Wildcats have returned to the NCAA tournament. And, for restaurants like Frog and Firkin, Graham says this isn’t his first rodeo when it comes to Wildcat fans and big sports weekends.

The festivities kick off at 4:30 Saturday for the Stephen F. Austin-North Carolina matchup. And then, Arizona will face UNLV at 7 p.m. at McKale.

