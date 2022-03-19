Advertise
Palominas resident arrested for smuggling undocumented migrants

(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday March 18, 2022 at approximately 9:20 am, the United States Border Patrol (USBP) reported a black Kia Optima had just picked up undocumented migrants and was traveling northbound on South Palominas Road.

Deputies located the vehicle as it pulled into the gravel area on the west side of the intersection of S Palominas Road and East Hereford Road. The driver, later identified as 34 year old Eleuterio Martinez, exited his vehicle saying that he left one migrant behind as the man was having a medical emergency.

Deputies secured Martinez in handcuffs, conducted a cursory search for weapons and placed him in a patrol vehicle. A Deputy then approached the suspect vehicle and located two migrants and while speaking with them, Martinez began thrashing around in the back of the patrol vehicle.

A Deputy then approached the suspect vehicle and located two migrants and while speaking with them, Martinez began thrashing around in the back of the patrol vehicle.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies found Martinez having a seizure and removed him from the vehicle as medics responded. While waiting for medics, Deputies administered one dose of 4mg Narcan nasal spray and began administering oxygen and monitoring Martinez’s vitals.

Fry Fire medics arrived and took over treatment before transporting Martinez to Canyon Vista Medical Center. US Border Patrol took custody of the two migrants.

Deputies located a red, zippered pouch in the rear of the patrol vehicle by where Martinez’s feet were that contained an Excedrin Extra Strength pill bottle containing 43x M30 pills, which are commonly counterfeit with fentanyl.

Martinez was medically cleared from the hospital and booked into the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Sheriff Dannels said, ‘Our Deputies and Fry Fire medical personnel undoubtedly saved this man’s life and I am proud to have these professionals working for this office and our county!”

