Former Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller hired by Xavier

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona coach Sean Miller is headed back as Xavier’s head coach, the university announced Saturday.

Miller was head coach of the Musketeers from 2004 - 2009.

During that time, the team went 120-47 and made four NCAA tournaments.

Miller will replace Travis Steele.

In his 12 years with Arizona, Miller won 302 games and coached the men’s program to three Pac-12 tournament championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The three-time conference Coach of the Year also led the Wildcats to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament four times.

Miller’s career as the Wildcat’s basketball head coach ended in 2021 under a cloud of controversy. He was at the center of an NCAA basketball corruption scandal that involved coaches at seven different universities illegally offering money to student athletes to attend their programs. Miller has denied the allegations.

Arizona remains under investigation by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process committee for five alleged Level 1 violations, several of which are connected to the basketball program and its coaches. Arizona self-imposed a ban on postseason play during the 2020-2021 season.

