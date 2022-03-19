Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Small plane crashes near Glendale Airport

Crews responded to New River and Glendale Ave, which is just north of the Glendale Airport.
Crews responded to New River and Glendale Ave, which is just north of the Glendale Airport.(Glendale Fire Department)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are investigating after a small plane crashed near Glendale airport Saturday morning.

Initial reports started around 8:30 a.m. When crews showed up, they found a small plane in a field just north of the airport. Police say a flight instructor told them the engine failed, and he executed a hard landing. Fire crews say one other person was on board, but both walked away with minor injuries. They chose not to be taken to the hospital. No other information has been released. An investigation is underway.

The FAA released the following statement:

A single-engine PAR1 aircraft made an emergency landing on New River Road in Glendale, Arizona after departure from the Glendale Municipal Airport at 8:36 a.m. local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA will investigate.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New ownership options under review
Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Hertiage Railways
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Man fatally shot in Tucson’s midtown
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly crash involving two cyclists
Three people taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash
Ronald James Corbin Jr. was sentenced Friday, March 18, for the shooting death of Genna Ayup...
Ronald Corbin gets probation in fatal shooting of girlfriend Genna Ayup

Latest News

Palominas resident arrested for smuggling undocumented migrants
Former Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller hired by Xavier
PCSD attempting to locate missing man
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly crash involving two cyclists