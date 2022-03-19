Tucson man arrested in Cochise County on dangerous drug charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday March 18, 2022 at approximately 2:00 pm, a Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at mile post 336 on Highway 92 in Hereford.

The 2007 Dodge was observed weaving in the traffic lane, crossing the fog line several times resulting in the stop. The Deputy made contact with the driver, 47 year old Francisco Salomon of Tucson, who provided an Arizona identification card. As the Deputy was speaking to Salomon, he observed a ball of aluminum foil with burn marks visible on the passenger seat. A subsequent search of the vehicle also resulted in multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a small zip lock baggie containing a crystalline substance and three blue fentanyl pills.

Francisco Salomon was booked into Bisbee Detention on charges of Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Narcotic drug, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and Driving with Suspended License.

“I am very impressed with the collective efforts by law enforcement to identify, prevent, and enforce our laws and arrest those who break them,” said Sheriff Dannels.

