UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly crash involving two cyclists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An arrest has been made in a deadly crash involving two cyclists on Saturday, March 19.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunrise Drive and Pontatoc Road.

When deputies arrived, they found 74-year-old Kenneth Cook and 62-year-old Gretchen Cook with critical injuries. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the driver involved had left the scene of the crash. Officials found the driver at the intersection of River Road and Alvernon Way. He has been identified as 26-year-old Ryan Machado.

Initial information revealed the cyclists were traveling eastbound on Sunrise Drive when they were hit.

Machado has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center for manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, criminal damage, and driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.

