5-year-old killed in ATV crash in Lake Havasu City

A 5-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights.
A 5-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (AP) -- Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a 5-year-old boy has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights. They say the ATV crashed Saturday afternoon and the child later died at a hospital from his injuries. Sheriff’s officials say it appears the throttle may have stuck open on the ATV and the child was unable to stop it.

A member of the boy’s family was riding another ATV and attempted to pull alongside the vehicle to pull the victim off, but was unable to do so. Sheriff’s officials say the ATV crashed into a residential fence, then struck a block wall. The child was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Authorities say no criminal violations are suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

