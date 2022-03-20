Advertise
Arizona Rep. O’Halleran tests positive for COVID-19

This undated photo provided by the O'Halleran For Congress campaign shows incumbent Democrat Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 1st Congressional District. In one of the country's largest congressional districts, three Republican candidates who tout connections to President Donald Trump want the chance to unseat the Democratic incumbent. Wendy Rogers, Steve Smith and Tiffany Shedd have been traveling the vast district that takes in Arizona's high country, low desert and tribal land ahead of the Aug. 28 primary election. Whoever wins will face O'Halleran in the November general election. (Nate Pesce/O'Halleran For Congress via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM MST
VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The third-term Democrat said in a statement he got tested after returning to Arizona to work in his district and will quarantine until he’s cleared to travel again.

“I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and am only experiencing mild symptoms,” he said. “I am grateful for the medical advances in vaccines and masks that have protected me.”

O’Halleran, who has represented the state’s 1st Congressional District since 2017, is running for reelection from the redrawn 2nd District.

At least one other member of the state’s delegation has been infected.

Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva in January contracted COVID-19 for the second time, saying at the time he also had mild symptoms and that he had been vaccinated and received a booster shot.

Grijalva first tested positive in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

