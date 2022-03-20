Advertise
Arizona routs UNLV in first round of NCAA tournament

(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - No. 4 seed Arizona beat No. 13 UNLV 72-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Shaina Pellington led the Wildcats with 30 points. Cate Reese, who came off of an injury, also had herself a game, scoring 16 points.

Desi-Rae Young led UNLV with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats will face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, March 21. Time is still to be determined.

