FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower activity will continue through this evening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered showers will be hit or miss through tonight. Rain totals will be light. The system that brought the wind and the rain will be east of us by tomorrow. Breezy WNW winds expected behind the trough for your Monday with much cooler temperatures. Highs will rebound quickly, climbing to our first 90 degree day of the year by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers. Overnight lows in the low-40s.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

