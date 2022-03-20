FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring showers for the ‘first day of spring’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On this first day of Spring, a weather system will bring gusty winds today and Monday and a chance of precipitation this afternoon into Monday morning. After a cool down on tomorrow, high temperatures will be warming to well above normal levels by the end of this week.

This Afternoon: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

