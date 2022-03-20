FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring showers for the ‘first day of spring’
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On this first day of Spring, a weather system will bring gusty winds today and Monday and a chance of precipitation this afternoon into Monday morning. After a cool down on tomorrow, high temperatures will be warming to well above normal levels by the end of this week.
This Afternoon: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest 17 to 22 mph. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 48.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
