Man arrested following deadly crash in Coolidge

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COOLIDGE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested following a deadly crash on SR 87 and North Skousen Road in Coolidge on Saturday, March 19.

Officials say 35-year-old Christopher Proffer made an abrupt U-turn in the intersection, hitting and killing a motorcyclist.

Proffer’s truck then moved off of the road, hitting a large power pole and causing it to buckle into the roadway.

The road was closed for several hours while the downed power lines were repaired.

Officials said Proffer sustained minor injuries. A search warrant was issued to gather his blood, and his BAC was found to be 0.300+.

Proffer has been booked into the Pinal County Jail for second-degree murder.

