PCSD attempting to locate missing man

(Linda Richards)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they are “attempting to locate” 62-year-old Brian Hamm.

According to Hamm’s family, he was last seen when he was discharged from Northwest hospital on Thursday, March 17.

He is described as 5′5,” about 130 pounds, with gray hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a cap, blue jeans and a hospital gown.

His family says he has a medical history of heart problems and seizures, and needs medication. He also has memory loss, which can cause him to be easily frustrated and confused.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

