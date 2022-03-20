Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson to name music hall for native daughter Linda Ronstadt

FILE - Singer and activist Linda Ronstadt, an Arizona resident, applauds a speaker as she...
FILE - Singer and activist Linda Ronstadt, an Arizona resident, applauds a speaker as she attends a news conference at the Arizona Capitol, Thursday, April 29, 2010, in Phoenix. The Tucson Music Hall will be renamed in honor of Ronstadt, a southern Arizona native who went on to become a Grammy-winning superstar. Mayor Regina Romero announced the change on Friday, March 18, 2022. Ronstadt was one of the top performers of the 1970s and a popular singer well into the 21st century. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)((AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:33 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson Music Hall will be renamed in honor of Linda Ronstadt, a southern Arizona native who went on to become a Grammy-winning superstar, Mayor Regina Romero announced Friday.

One of the top performers of the 1970s and a popular singer well into the 21st century, Ronstadt collected nearly a dozen Grammys in such categories as country, pop, Latin and children’s music. She stopped singing in 2009 when Parkinson’s disease robbed her of her singing voice.

“Linda Ronstadt is a beloved daughter of Tucson. It is time to honor her legacy and her ability to tell the story of our culture through music,” Romero said in a statement.

Ronstadt arrived on the music scene in 1967 as the lead singer of the Stone Poneys, a country-folk trio that featured two of her friends from the University of Arizona in Tucson. She later found success as a solo artist in eclectic genres ranging from rock to Mexican ranchera.

She was influenced by the Mexican music she grew up listening to as a child in Tucson.

“To me, nothing is more satisfying than going home to Tucson and singing with my dad,” Ronstadt once told The Los Angeles Times.

The venue will be formally renamed on May 7 during the International Mariachi Conference Espectacular Concert. Romero’s office said Ronstadt is scheduled to be in Tucson to unveil new signage bearing her name.

“I am fortunate to be a member of a large musical family that has been associated with the City of Tucson since the 1800s,” Ronstadt said in a statement released by the city. “My entire career was informed and nurtured by the music we made as I was growing up here.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly crash involving two cyclists
New ownership options under review
Old Tucson getting new lease on life thanks to American Heritage Railways
Francisco Salomon was booked into Bisbee Detention on charges of Possession of Paraphernalia,...
Tucson man arrested in Cochise County on dangerous drug charges
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Man fatally shot in Tucson’s midtown
Missing Croc Mystery
Missing Croc captivates Arizona basketball fans

Latest News

Arizona sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin.
Arizona leads TCU 39-36 at halftime with trip to Sweet 16 on the line
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
Arizona edges UNLV in first round of NCAA tournament
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the...
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash