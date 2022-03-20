Wildfire burning south of Arivaca grows to 100 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wildfire is burning south of Arivaca and as of late Saturday, March 19, it has grown to 100 acres.

Officials from the Arivaca Fire District say it is burning from the border northward and up into the forest.

No other details were immediately available.

Officials say southern Arizona will be in red flag conditions and are urging the public to not burn or have open flames, as the area will be facing high winds and low relative humidity.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

