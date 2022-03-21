Arizona leads TCU 39-36 at halftime with trip to Sweet 16 on the line

SAN DIEGO (KOLD News 13) - After a slow start, the Arizona Wildcats fought back to take a 39-36 halftime lead over TCU in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Christian Koloko led No. 1 Arizona (32-2) with 18 points and six rebounds while teammate Bennedict Mathurin added 10 points.

Charles O’Bannon Jr. had 13 points for No. 9 TCU (21-12), which used its smothering defense to keep it close.

Turnovers were a huge problem in Arizona’s win over Wright State in the opener Friday night. The Wildcats had nine turnovers by halftime on Sunday.

Another sore spot for Arizona against TCU was poor shooting. The Wildcats were only 2-for-10 from beyond the 3-point line.

The winner of the game will face Houston in the Sweet 16 in San Antonio. Houston advanced to its third straight Sweet 16 earlier Sunday with a 68-53 win over Illinois. The Cougars, a No. 5 seed this year, lost to eventual national champion Baylor in the Final Four last season.

Arizona, which got its lone title in 1997, is looking to advance to the third round for the first time since 2017. TCU has never made it past the Elite Eight

