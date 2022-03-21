Chiricahua National Monument holding stargazing event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Chiricahua National Monument and the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association are teaming up to host a night sky viewing event next month.

According to a news release, the events is set between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the Faraway Ranch parking lot, located a mile beyond the park entrance.

The event marks the first anniversary of the Chiricahua National Monument being named the 104th International Dark Sky Park, a certification granted by the International Dark-Sky Association that recognizes the exceptional quality of the park’s night skies and the astronomy-based experiences it provides for visitors.

At the event, participants can observe the moon, the planet Uranus and other objects in space that are lightyears away from the Earth with the help of association members and their telescopes. Night sky-themed items and snacks will also be on sale.

People who go should dress warmly, bring drinks, a folding chair or blanket to sit on and a flashlight with a red filter if possible.

Registration is required and spots are limited. To reserve a space, call the park’s Visitor Center at 520-824-3560, ext. 9302 to reserve a space.

