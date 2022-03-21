Firefighters stop backyard grill fire, protect house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from the Green Valley Fire District were called out to a fire that began when a backyard grill caught fire this weekend.

According to information from the district, the grill flamed up and melted the propane supply hose, resulting in a fire that engulfed the entire grill.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and stop it from extending into the home.

No additional information was immediately available.

