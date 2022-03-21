Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start, hot end!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, March 21st
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool air will continue through mid-week. A big warming tend will kick in by Thursday pushing Tucson to its first 90 degree day of the year over the weekend. Heat wave won’t last long as we see another system move through the West early next work week. It will drop temperatures below normal again by Monday. Too far out to talk rain chances.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

