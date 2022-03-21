Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel announces she is resigning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Allister Adel announced Monday afternoon that she will be resigning from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO). Her announcement comes after her office dropped around 180 misdemeanor criminal cases because charges weren’t filed on time. “Today, I announce my decision to resign as the Maricopa County Attorney effective Friday, March 25, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Voters supported me in November 2020 as the first woman elected to be Maricopa County Attorney, and it is an honor I will always cherish.”

“I am proud of the many accomplishments of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office during my tenure,” Adel wrote in a statement that did not give a reason for her resignation. Adel was appointed to the post in 2019 and won the race the following year.

Adel’s time as the Maricopa County Attorney has been embroiled in controversy.

Gang charges investigation

In August 2021, then Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher released results on an independent investigation into the arrests of protesters who attended an October 2020 rally in Phoenix. Those protesters were initially booked for rioting and other crimes. They were later indicted by a grand jury on more serious charges of assisting with a criminal street gang.

Investigators found that the decision to charge the protesters as a gang was made “collaboratively between some personnel at the Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.” It also found that those people who were involved “consciously avoided” including the Phoenix PD’s Gang Enforcement Unit (GEU) in an attempt to “sideline those deemed likely to object to charging the protestors as members of a criminal street gang.”

Adel was in office during this time. However, she suffered a brain injury on November 3, 2020. She was hospitalized for several months and was back to work full-time by February 2021. After Zuercher’s report was released, Adel issued statements saying her prosecutors failed to vet the case properly. One of those prosecutors, April Sponsel, filed a defamation lawsuit claiming that Adel was aware of the gang charges. Adel has denied those claims.

Top deputies ask Adel to resign

In February, top deputies in Adel’s office asked her to resign in a three-page letter that raised questions about her sobriety, long absences from work, and her judgment. The letter was sent to the State Bar of Arizona and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors as a “first step” in what could potentially lead to further actions. “(We) believe the content of this letter may require further investigation that we are not equipped to conduct,” the letter stated. Adel responded to the letter saying she had no plans of resigning.

Adel’s office drops 180 criminal cases because of mistakes

On March 15, Governor Ducey criticized Adel for dropping 180 criminal cases, saying she needs to stop pointing fingers at staff for dropping the ball. “I think leaders need to take accountability for their actions and not blame the people on their team,” Ducey told reporters.

Days later, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent a letter to Adel demanding answers for dropping those criminal cases. “I am concerned that justice will not be secured for crime victims,” he wrote. “Additionally, the failure to pursue these charges has nullified the hard work of law enforcement and peace officers working these cases.” He asked for a report from Adel by March 31 that included information on the structure of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and who is responsible for making sure cases are filed in a timely manner, a list of the cases that were not timely filed, background information on each case, a “thorough explanation” of why those cases were not filed, and details on what’s being done to fix the issue going forward.

Adel resigns, releases statement

“I want to thank the employees of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. I value and respect the work and dedication you give to this office. Few people genuinely realize or appreciate how hard this work is or how committed you are to serving the greater good, but I do. Thank you to family, friends, colleagues, and voters who have offered their support and encouragement to me, either publicly or privately. Expressing my gratitude will never be sufficient, but please know that you have been heard and that I am thankful.”

Stay with Arizona’s Family for this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.