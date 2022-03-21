Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Match launches new app for single parents

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.(Match via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:48 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marco Antonio Martinez Sanchez
Man accused of laundering money for illegal enterprise
North Carolina tops Arizona to advance to Sweet 16
The deadly single-vehicle crash happened Monday, March 21, west of Benson, Arizona.
One dies in crash near Benson
One person is dead, and two people are in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of the...
Two people in custody after deadly shooting in Tempe Ikea parking lot
Bill Boylan says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. He didn’t get...
GRAPHIC: Deer can’t stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help

Latest News

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
4 weeks, still defiant: Ukraine fights into 2nd month of war
A mountain lion was captured after it ran into a business in California.
Mountain lion runs inside California business
Ukraine forces are fighting back against Russian invaders.
Ukrainian forces stall Russians around Kyiv
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House...
Biden admin. to release plan to stop bias in home appraisals