Northwest Fire District adjusts budget as gas prices rise

Although the Northwest Fire District has to adjust its budget for high fuel prices, it will not lower the number of calls it responds to and continues to hire.(Northwest Fire District)
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are feeling an impact when filling their fire engines.

Northwest Fire District said they have to fill their fleet daily, if not more, and they have to do it at a gas station pump, just like the rest of us.

Because fuel is mission-critical, Northwest Fire District Assistant Chief Scott Hamblen said the district is adjusting its budget to provide more funding for fuel.

“There are certain things that are mission-critical that we have to allocate additional funding to and there are other things, be it administrative supplies or one program versus another that may not be mission-critical,” Hamblen said. “We’re able to make adjustments in those areas so we can afford what’s necessary and not lower the amount of service to the community.”

Northwest Fire has 11 fire engines, five paramedic units and numerous support and staff vehicles. Each fire engine holds about 60 gallons of fuel, costing more than $300 per truck.

“In order to get fuel, we drive down to the local gas station and pump it out of the same pump like everybody else does. We don’t have fuel cash or a centrally located place where we store fuel or pre-purchase fuel,” Hamblen said. “The same prices you see at the pump when filling up your car, are the same prices the fire district is experiencing.”

The district’s budget goes from July to June, and it’s forecasted based on the previous fiscal year. Hamblen said the district did not plan for gas prices to get this high. Although the district will adjust its upcoming budget accordingly, it will not be lowering the number of calls it responds to and is continuing to hire.

“As everybody in the community is experiencing, inflation and a rising cost of fuel, the fire department is feeling that, too,” Hamblen said. “Still, we’re committed to not lowering the level of services to the community. We will continue to provide the excellent level that we do every single day.”

