One dead in shooting at motel in Douglas

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a shooting at a hotel in Douglas early Sunday, March 20.

The Douglas Police Department said it happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Travelers Motel, located at 1030 19th Street.

Officers found a man with head trauma and he died at the scene.

The DPD said a woman was identified as the suspect. She was arrested around 10:30 a.m. when officers responded to an unrelated trespassing call near 11th Street and Bonita Avenue.

The woman, who has not been named, was arrested and charged.

