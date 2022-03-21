Advertise
‘The Price Is Right’ is bringing competition to you with new pop-up tour on wheels

The iconic CBS Original game show "THE PRICE IS RIGHT" celebrates 50 years of fun with a 50-stop nationwide "COME ON DOWN TOUR."(Hand-out | CBS Entertainment)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:45 AM MST
NEW YORK (AP) — The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming on down to you.

“The Price Is Right” is hitting the road, putting the game show on wheels and making 50 stops on a coast-to-coast tour for anyone who can’t make the trip to the Los Angeles studio.

A customized trailer that can fold up the games will be on the move. The game show’s famous wheel is part of the truck, but other parts pull out, along with podiums.

The “Come On Down Tour” — separate from the TV show or live stage shows — will kick off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier and will make stops in such cities as Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville and St. Louis.

Fans can follow the tour’s journey across the country via Instagram @TheRealPriceIsRight to see where it is headed next.

The stops announced so far include:

Los Angeles, CA – Friday, March 25

Denver, CO – Friday, April 1

Dallas, TX – Thursday, April 7

New Orleans, LA – Friday, April 15

Nashville, TN – Friday, April 22

St. Louis, MO – Thursday, April 28

Cleveland, OH – Friday, May 6

New York, NY – Wednesday, May 18

All guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

