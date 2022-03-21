Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5M from businesses

The indictment alleges the 67-year-old Dahlstrom embezzled money from the construction companies
The indictment alleges the 67-year-old Dahlstrom embezzled money from the construction companies(Arizona Attorney General's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a longtime bookkeeper for two Tucson-area construction companies and a homeowner’s association in Mexico has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $5 million from the businesses. Helen Marie Dahlstrom also is accused of gambling away most of the stolen money at Arizona casinos. The indictment alleges the 67-year-old Dahlstrom embezzled money from the construction companies by writing checks made out to cash between September 2013 and July 2020.

Dahlstrom allegedly stole more than $360,000 when she was treasurer for a homeowners association in Rocky Point, Sonora and forged financial statements to conceal the embezzlement. State prosecutors say Dahlstrom is facing charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested after two cyclists killed on Sunrise Drive
UPDATE: Woman arrested after shooting at motel in Douglas
Man arrested following deadly crash in Coolidge
UPDATE: Missing man found dead near Pima County hospital
A 5-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights.
5-year-old killed in ATV crash in Lake Havasu City

Latest News

March Muttness has brought in nearly $225,000 for animals across the country.
Tucson cat shelter, Wisconsin shelter vie for March Muttness title
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and more than 20 people were wounded...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 26 wounded
Chiricahua National Monument holding stargazing event
In a statement provided to Arizona’s Family, Adel apologized to the victim’s of the cases and...
Maricopa County Supervisors accept Allister Adel’s resignation
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder