Tucson bookkeeper accused of embezzling $5M from businesses

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a longtime bookkeeper for two Tucson-area construction companies and a homeowner’s association in Mexico has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $5 million from the businesses. Helen Marie Dahlstrom also is accused of gambling away most of the stolen money at Arizona casinos. The indictment alleges the 67-year-old Dahlstrom embezzled money from the construction companies by writing checks made out to cash between September 2013 and July 2020.

Dahlstrom allegedly stole more than $360,000 when she was treasurer for a homeowners association in Rocky Point, Sonora and forged financial statements to conceal the embezzlement. State prosecutors say Dahlstrom is facing charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, computer tampering, forgery and money laundering.

