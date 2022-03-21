Advertise
Tucson cat shelter, Wisconsin shelter vie for March Muttness title

March Muttness has brought in nearly $225,000 for animals across the country.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary in Tucson and the Oneida County Humane Society in Rhinelander, Wis. are slated to compete in the final round of the 2022 March Muttness Tournament.

Each year, March Muttness pits 64 animal shelters against each other in fundraising drives in a similar formal to the NCAA tournaments.

Fans of both shelters can boost them by donating at MarchMuttness.org. Donations for Round Six can be made until 8 p.m. March 23.

The grand total of funds raised for all participating shelters currently amounts to $224,240, which organizers called a win for homeless animals across the country.

For more information about March Muttness, click HERE.

