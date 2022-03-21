Advertise
UPDATE: Missing man found dead near Pima County hospital

(Linda Richards)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 62-year-old man who recently went missing was found dead near the hospital he was last seen at, according to Pima County sheriff’s deputies.

Brian Hamm was last seen alive when he was discharged from Northwest hospital on Thursday, March 17. Deputies said he was found dead near the hospital early Monday, March 21.

His family says he has a medical history of heart problems and seizures, and needs medication. He also has memory loss, which can cause him to be easily frustrated and confused.

Deputies said there were no suspicious circumstances or signs of foul play in Hamm’s death.

