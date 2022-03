TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Office announced the road to Mount Lemmon is open again to all drivers.

The Catalina Highway was closed at the base Monday morning, March 21, because of weather conditions.

Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure hotline: (520) 547-7510.

