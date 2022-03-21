UPDATE: Woman arrested after shooting at motel in Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man at a motel in Douglas early Sunday, March 20.

Tori Beth Deherrera, 24, of Douglas, was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge. She was booked into the Cochise County Jail, where she remained Monday, with bond set at $500,000.

The Douglas Police Department said they were called around 4:45 a.m. at the Travelers Motel, located at 1030 19th Street, where they found 42-year-old Ricardo Francisco Vega, of Mesa, lying unconscious on the floor of one of the motel rooms.

Officers said Vega had obvious signs of head trauma. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The DPD said a woman was identified as the suspect. She was arrested around 10:30 a.m. when officers responded to an unrelated trespassing call near 11th Street and Bonita Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.