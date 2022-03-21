Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman arrested after shooting at motel in Douglas

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man at a motel in Douglas early Sunday, March 20.

Tori Beth Deherrera, 24, of Douglas, was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge. She was booked into the Cochise County Jail, where she remained Monday, with bond set at $500,000.

The Douglas Police Department said they were called around 4:45 a.m. at the Travelers Motel, located at 1030 19th Street, where they found 42-year-old Ricardo Francisco Vega, of Mesa, lying unconscious on the floor of one of the motel rooms.

Officers said Vega had obvious signs of head trauma. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The DPD said a woman was identified as the suspect. She was arrested around 10:30 a.m. when officers responded to an unrelated trespassing call near 11th Street and Bonita Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested after two cyclists killed on Sunrise Drive
Man arrested following deadly crash in Coolidge
UPDATE: Missing man found dead near Pima County hospital
A 5-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights.
5-year-old killed in ATV crash in Lake Havasu City

Latest News

March Muttness has brought in nearly $225,000 for animals across the country.
Tucson cat shelter, Wisconsin shelter vie for March Muttness title
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and more than 20 people were wounded...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 26 wounded
Chiricahua National Monument holding stargazing event
In a statement provided to Arizona’s Family, Adel apologized to the victim’s of the cases and...
Maricopa County Supervisors accept Allister Adel’s resignation
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder