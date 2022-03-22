Arizona’s Cate Reese to have shoulder surgery but should be ready to go for 2022-23 opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona standout forward Cate Reese will have shoulder surgery soon, according to her mother.

Cheryl Marie Steger-Reese posted to Facebook early Tuesday, March 22, and said Reese faces six months of rehab.

That means she should be able to make it back in time for the Wildcats’ season opener, which will be in late October or early November.

Steger-Reese said her daughter decided to play this season despite a dislocated shoulder suffered in February.

The Wildcats’ season ended Monday night with a 63-45 loss to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Reese, a senior from Cypress, Texas, has averaged 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in three seasons in Tucson.

That’s my girl. Sadly the season is done, now surgery and 6 months of rehab! Cate had a decision to make, end her... Posted by Cheryl Marie Steger-Reese on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

