Do you have what it takes to be an FBI special agent?

By Javier Soto
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:36 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigations is the country’s domestic intelligence and security service and its principal federal law enforcement agency. So, when recruiting, they are looking for the best of the best, including physical fitness.

The Phoenix division of the FBI recently held a fitness test to ensure that those applying to become special agents possess the necessary fitness levels to complete any duty of the job. There are four challenges in the fit test.

  • Situps: The maximum of continuous situps in 1 minute
  • Sprint: A timed 300-meter sprint
  • Pushups: The maximum number of continuous pushups
  • Run: Timed 1.5-mile run

“We hold our applicants to a strict standard,” Special Agent Shannon Class explained. “There’s a certain way to do the pushups and situps. We will give you a little leeway; however, after that, we are going to no rep you because we want to make sure you’re doing them perfectly.”

Although they don’t expect everyone to get a perfect score or break a course record, they do require their applicants to be prepared. “The fit test is a test that we give you the answers to,” Class said. “If you go to our FBI website, the answers are right there. The scores are there. And what you are required to do is right there. All we ask is you come ready to take the test,” says Class. There’s even a training guide online, as well an as app designed to help you.

But becoming a special agent is not just about physical fitness. There are other qualities it looks for in potential candidates. “We want people who want to do the job, who want to do good work, who want to come into the office every day and help people,” Class said. “We’re a public service organization.”

The FBI is hiring and is looking for people from a wide range of backgrounds. For more information, check out FBIJobs.gov.

Javier Soto recently took the FBI's physical fitness test.
Javier Soto recently took the FBI's physical fitness test.(Arizona's Family)

