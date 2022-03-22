Lifeguards needed to open seasonal pools in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we look ahead to warmer weather this week, preparations are underway to help keep Tucsonans cool and safe this summer.

The city is looking to hire 170 lifeguards to staff seasonal city pools.

Parks and Recreation Director Lara Hamwey said if they can’t hire the required number of lifeguards, some of the 20 seasonal city pools may stay closed this summer.

“We need the number of positions that we need based on safety standards,” Hamwey said. “You have to have X-number of lifeguards on deck for a pool to be open for people to swim.”

Hamwey said it’s possible a nationwide lifeguard shortage is to blame. After many lifeguard courses were canceled over the past few years due to the pandemic, Hamwey said city leaders have found themselves having to hire from scratch.

“We’re being aggressive in the opportunity for people to come work for us, to open all 20 pools. If we get to a certain point where our recruitment is not garnering the results that we’re looking at we’ll have to make some very tough decisions, and that’s not what I want to be in the position of looking at because my aim Is to get all pools open,” Hamwey said.

170 lifeguards are needed

That includes 125 senior lifeguards

The city also needs 98 rec workers and 48 senior rec workers

Hamwey said in order to be considered, applicants need to complete a lifeguard certification course, which includes first aid and CPR training.

The pay starts at $15 an hour and applicants must be 15 years old to apply.

Hamwey said it’s a great first job for teens looking to save lives in the future.

“Becoming a lifeguard is a great first job if you’re on a path where you’re looking into becoming a firefighter or police officer because it’s in the field of life safety,” Hamwey said. “You’re learning how to protect and keep people safe while they’re doing a recreation activity.”

If you’re interested you can apply on the city’s website.

