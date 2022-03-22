Advertise
Man accused of laundering money for illegal enterprise

Marco Antonio Martinez Sanchez
Marco Antonio Martinez Sanchez(Arizona Attorney General's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in Santa Cruz County for allegedly depositing money to conceal the identity of people actually receiving the money.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Marco Antonio Martinez Sanchez, a citizen of Mexico, was charged by information on Monday, March 21, in the Santa Cruz County Superior Court for allegedly laundering money for an illegal enterprise.

Sanchez is accused of committing second-degree money laundering and illegally conducting an enterprise between Dec. 29, 2017, and July 12, 2018, by depositing $172,423 into a Wells Fargo Bank account in order to conceal the identity of actual persons receiving the deposits.

Assistant Attorney General Sabrina Lochner is prosecuting this case. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations Nogales Office.

