North Carolina tops Arizona to advance to Sweet 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats’ run in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament ended with a 63-45 loss to North Carolina in the McKale Center Monday night.

Kennedy Todd-Williams led North Carolina with 19 points while teammate Alyssa Ustby had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Sam Thomas scored 15 points to lead Arizona (21-8).

The Wildcats had trouble shooting Monday night and hit only 28.1% from the field and 24.0% from the 3-point line.

The Tar Heels (25-6) will now face South Carolina (31-2) in the Sweet 16. The game will be played at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, March 25.

Last year, South Carolina lost to Stanford in the Final Four while Arizona fell to the Cardinal in the title game.

The Gamecocks won it all in 2017 and also played in the Final Four in 2015. UNC won the title in 1994 and this is its first Sweet 16 trip since 2015.

