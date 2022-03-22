Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

North Carolina tops Arizona to advance to Sweet 16

(Southeastern Conference)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:06 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats’ run in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament ended with a 63-45 loss to North Carolina in the McKale Center Monday night.

Kennedy Todd-Williams led North Carolina with 19 points while teammate Alyssa Ustby had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Sam Thomas scored 15 points to lead Arizona (21-8).

The Wildcats had trouble shooting Monday night and hit only 28.1% from the field and 24.0% from the 3-point line.

The Tar Heels (25-6) will now face South Carolina (31-2) in the Sweet 16. The game will be played at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, March 25.

Last year, South Carolina lost to Stanford in the Final Four while Arizona fell to the Cardinal in the title game.

The Gamecocks won it all in 2017 and also played in the Final Four in 2015. UNC won the title in 1994 and this is its first Sweet 16 trip since 2015.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested after two cyclists killed on Sunrise Drive
UPDATE: Missing man found dead near Pima County hospital
UPDATE: Woman arrested after shooting at motel in Douglas
Man arrested following deadly crash in Coolidge
A 5-year-old boy was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights.
5-year-old killed in ATV crash in Lake Havasu City

Latest News

NCAA tournament brings in more revenue than expected to Tucson businesses
NCAA tournament brings in more revenue than expected to Tucson businesses
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash
Marijuana licenses will be awarded by lottery
Marijuana licenses will be awarded by lottery
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known