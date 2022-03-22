Advertise
One dies in crash near Benson

The deadly single-vehicle crash happened Monday, March 21, west of Benson, Arizona.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:26 AM MST
BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a crash on I-10 near Benson on Monday night, March 21, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the single-vehicle crash at Milepost 303 west of Benson caused eastbound lanes to be closed. The highway was completely reopened early on Tuesday morning.

Debris from the crash also led to another crash, which caused minor damage but no injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

