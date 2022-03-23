Arizonans 1st in US to add driver licenses to Apple Wallet

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is the first state whose residents, beginning Wednesday, March 23, can add their state driver’s license or state ID card to Apple Wallet on an iPhone or Apple Watch and securely present it as a valid ID at select TSA airport security checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“With this technology, Arizonans are at the front of the line for experiencing a streamlined airport security process,” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “This puts our state at the leading edge of a new technology that offers choice, convenience, privacy and security.”

After adding a driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet travelers at Sky Harbor can use Apple Wallet to present their ID at designated TSA airport security checkpoints.

“Arizona is proud to be the first state to give our residents the choice to add their ID to Apple Wallet,” Arizona MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “We will continue to seek out opportunities for products and services that provide Arizonans security, privacy and ease of use.”

At this time, an Arizona driver’s license or state ID in Apple Wallet can be used to present a resident’s ID only at select TSA airport security checkpoints. This is a new technology and its use case will grow over time. Arizona residents should continue to carry their physical, plastic driver’s license or state ID card to use in other situations, including with law enforcement.

For more information on Arizona driver licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet, visit azdot.gov/AppleWallet and https://apple.co/wallet-id

How to add a driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet

Tap the + button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on an iPhone, select “Driver’s License or State ID” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process. You will need your physical Arizona driver’s license or ID card to add it to Apple Wallet.

Driver’s license and state ID in Apple Wallet is available on iPhone 8 or later running iOS 15.4, and Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later.

How to use your Arizona ID in Apple Wallet at the airport

Simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader at participating TSA airport security checkpoints. Upon tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch, you will see a prompt on your device displaying which specific information is being requested by the TSA. Only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested identity information released from the device. Information is shared digitally, so you do not need to show or hand over your device to present your ID.

Your Arizona driver’s license or state ID in Apple Wallet is secure

If you lose your iPhone or Apple Watch, you can use the “Find My” app to easily lock the device and help locate it or remotely erase it.

Identity data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft. The MVD and Apple do not know when or where residents present their IDs. Biometric authentication using Face ID and Touch ID ensures that only the person who added the ID to the device can view or present their ID or license in Apple Wallet.

