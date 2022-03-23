FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 90s are knocking...

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure quickly builds over the West, leading to a rapid warming trend. Tucson’s first 90 degree day of the year is looking likely Friday with a 70% chance of reaching that mercury milestone. Saturday will be the warmest day of the stretch with a 30% chance Tucson will exceed 95 degrees. A system brings wind, cool air, rain early next week.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s, near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a high around 90 degrees. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: 30% rain chance. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.