FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 90s are knocking...
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure quickly builds over the West, leading to a rapid warming trend. Tucson’s first 90 degree day of the year is looking likely Friday with a 70% chance of reaching that mercury milestone. Saturday will be the warmest day of the stretch with a 30% chance Tucson will exceed 95 degrees. A system brings wind, cool air, rain early next week.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s, near 90.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a high around 90 degrees. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.
TUESDAY: 30% rain chance. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
