Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair back after two-year hiatus

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 52nd annual Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair is back after being canceled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The street fair will take place from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to sunset.

The tradition brings 350,000 people to the heart of the Old Pueblo.

The fair will host artists from around the world and offer delicious food, line-up of bands, and community performances on two large stages.

The City of Tucson Parks & Recreation Department will also be bringing the Ready, Set, Rec van with games for all ages.

The event is free to attend.

Complimentary shuttle service will also be available and sponsored by Limoport Transportation from Downtown & University.

There will be sanitization stations throughout the area and masks will also be available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

