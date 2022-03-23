Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Grocery stores see shortage of frozen pizzas, raw dough

General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along...
General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino's, along with raw dough like its Pillsbury line.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have a hard time finding your favorite frozen pizza.

General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino’s, along with raw dough like its Pillsbury line.

The company’s chief financial officer blames supply chain shortages pointing to disruptions in the supply of raw materials to make their food like fats, oils, starch and packaging.

The company also said the costs of products like wheat are rising because of inflation.

Even though the supply issues have improved in the last few weeks, General Mills says they’re still below where they usually are.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tucson police identify pair killed on southside
Tucson Police investigating suspicious death of child
Tucson fire crews work to contain the blaze at a local apartment complex.
Dozens impacted by apartment fire in Tucson
Police Lights
Valencia Middle School student charged with assaulting classmate
A fight between two groups of people led to a shooting at the Tanger Outlets near Westgate in...
17-year-old was ‘primary aggressor’ in shooting at Tanger Outlets, Glendale police say

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep
President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to...
What's on the agenda as Biden visits Poland
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
Biden plans gas shipments to Europe to cut Russian leverage
The cost of rent in the United States has jumped 17% since last year, hitting an all-time new...
Rent prices jumped 17% since last year, hitting new record