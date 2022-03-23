Parents charged after infant’s death in Santa Cruz County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The parents of a three-month-old baby were arrested after the infant died, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Fredi Calderon, 31, and Fantasia Chambers, 30, were detained in Tucson on Tuesday, March 22. Tucson police said they found the pair at a park on the southside.

Calderon, the infant’s father, faces charges of first-degree murder and child abuse, with bond set at $1 million in the Cochise County Jail. Chambers, the mother, faces a child abuse charge and remains in jail with bond set at $500,000.

Chambers is employed by US customs and Border Protection and Calderon is unemployed.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

