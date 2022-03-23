Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police searching for suspect involved in an attempted murder in Buckeye

Jose Esteban Mendoza
Jose Esteban Mendoza(Buckeye Police Department)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:18 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Buckeye police are searching for a suspect they believe is involved in an attempted murder Tuesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., police received a call about a shooting at a home near 201st Avenue and Buchanan Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

During the early stages of their investigation, officers learned that 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza was a likely suspect and left the scene in a black Dodge Charger SXT with an Arizona Phoenix Suns license plate. If you have seen Esteban or have any other information, call Buckeye police’s tip line at 623-349-6411.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tucson police identify pair killed on southside
Tucson Police investigating suspicious death of child
Tucson fire crews work to contain the blaze at a local apartment complex.
Dozens impacted by apartment fire in Tucson
Police Lights
Valencia Middle School student charged with assaulting classmate
A fight between two groups of people led to a shooting at the Tanger Outlets near Westgate in...
17-year-old was ‘primary aggressor’ in shooting at Tanger Outlets, Glendale police say

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Amphitheater principal goes the extra mile for her students
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Amphitheater principal goes the extra mile for her students
Biracial family makes stand against racism in Tanque Verde district part 1.
Biracial family makes stand against racism in Tanque Verde district
Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin.
Houston pulls off upset of top-seeded Arizona to advance to Elite Eight
Arizona Department of Economic Security sees increase in EBT card skimming
Arizona Department of Economic Security sees increase in EBT card skimming