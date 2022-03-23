Police searching for suspect involved in an attempted murder in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Buckeye police are searching for a suspect they believe is involved in an attempted murder Tuesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., police received a call about a shooting at a home near 201st Avenue and Buchanan Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

During the early stages of their investigation, officers learned that 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza was a likely suspect and left the scene in a black Dodge Charger SXT with an Arizona Phoenix Suns license plate. If you have seen Esteban or have any other information, call Buckeye police’s tip line at 623-349-6411.

BPD needs your help locating attempted murder suspect Jose Esteban Mendoza (33). He is driving a 2015 black Dodge Charger SXT with AZ Phoenix Suns license plate # PX3432. If you have info, please call the tip line at (623) 349-6411. MORE INFO https://t.co/pYt98oc9OS pic.twitter.com/pf09559GJF — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.