You can customize your own Peeps for Easter

You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.
You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.(Peeps, Just Born)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:07 AM MST
(CNN) – You can customize your Peeps for Easter this year.

The Pennsylvania-based candy company that makes Peeps will let you choose three aspects of your Peeps.

You choose the color: yellow, pink or blue.

Then, select a dip that sits on the bottom half of the chick. The dip choices are dark, milk or white chocolate.

Finally, you choose a topping from a number of options, including round confetti sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut.

The cost for six personalized chicks in two boxes costs $29.95 plus shipping.

They’re available until supplies run out at peepsandcompany.com.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

