14-year-old accused of driving pickup loaded with undocumented immigrants

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two juveniles are in custody of law enforcement and accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants near Douglas, Arizona.

According to information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a Ford F350 pickup at about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, on Highway 80 and Kings Highway.

The driver, a 14-year-old boy, and his front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old boy, are both from Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico, across the border from Douglas. They were taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office.

Border Patrol agents took custody of six undocumented immigrants who were in the bed of the truck.

