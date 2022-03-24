Advertise
14-year-old accused of driving pickup loaded with undocumented immigrants

The two juveniles and six undocumented immigrants were taken into custody after a traffic stop...
The two juveniles and six undocumented immigrants were taken into custody after a traffic stop at SR 80 and Kings Highway west of Douglas, Arizona, March 23.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:52 AM MST
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two juveniles are in custody of law enforcement and accused of smuggling undocumented immigrants near Douglas, Arizona.

According to information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a Ford F350 pickup at about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, on Highway 80 and Kings Highway.

The driver, a 14-year-old boy, and his front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old boy, are both from Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico, across the border from Douglas. They were taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office.

Border Patrol agents took custody of six undocumented immigrants who were in the bed of the truck.

