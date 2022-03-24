17-year-old was ‘primary aggressor’ in shooting at Tanger Outlets, Glendale police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 17-year-old was the first to fire his gun during an argument with two other teens at Tanger Outlets Wednesday afternoon. Glendale Police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said on Thursday that a 15-year-old boy returned fire. A 4-year-old boy and his 27-year-old mother were both wounded, along with both teens. Police had said Wednesday evening that five people were shot but Ngalula corrected that to four Thursday. All of them are still in the hospital. The 4-year-old remains in critical condition, while the mother and the teens are in stable condition, Ngalula said.

According to Ngalula, the 17-year-old was shopping with the 27-year-old mom and 4-year-old at the outlet mall near 95th and Glendale avenues. She said the teen go into a fight with another group of people, which included the 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy. All three teens knew each other but it’s unclear how. Things got violent and Ngalula described the 17-year-old as the “primary aggressor” in the shooting.

On the scene in 2 minutes

Ngalula said the first officer on the scene got there just two minutes after the call was dispatched. In a 911 call released, a man tells the fire department what’s going on with the young boy. “Where was the person shot?” asked a dispatcher with the fire department. “In the throat. It’s a small child. He’s about 4 years old,” a witness replied. “He’s barely breathing.” The witness said officers were there, giving the boy CPR. The Glendale Fire Department was on the scene within six minutes and took over for that officer. The Peoria and Phoenix fire departments responded, as well. As first responders poured into the area, 911 dispatchers advised callers to shelter in place.

Ngalula said the 15-year-old shooter and the 16-year-old were taken to a hospital by somebody in a dark SUV. Initial reports were that both were hurt, but police later realized only the 15-year-old had been shot. While it’s not clear what the initial argument was about, police said there are no indications that this was gang-related. “This was a singular, isolated incident between two parties,” Ngalula said. She said it’s going to take some time to sort out what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. “We have potentially hundreds of witnesses,” she said. “It’s a very large investigation.”

At this point, neither the 17-year-old or the 15-year-old is in custody, according to Ngalula. She added felony charges are pending but didn’t go into specifics.

Following the gunshots, shoppers ran out of the mall while others went into the stores. Workers said they’re trained in helping people after a shooting and took customers to the back, away from the gunfire. A new body-camera video released on Thursday shows officers with rifles going to the American Eagle Outfitters store to see if anyone was inside. “Glendale police, anyone inside the store, come to my voice,” said one officer. The next body-cam video shows other officers going to different stores and letting people know it’s safe to come out.

Previous shooting in Westgate area

In May 2020, almost two years ago, there was a shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District, across the street from the Tanger Outlets. Three people, the youngest of whom was 16, were hurt. Police said Armando Hernandez Jr. went to Westgate with the intention of hurting people. “He said that he went to Westgate to target victims. He wanted to gain some respect and he felt that he had been bullied in his life,” Glendale Police Sgt. Randy Stewart said at the time.

Although both incidents involved a shooting at a large public place, the situation at Westgate was different from what happened at Tanger Wednesday afternoon. While Ngalula stressed that Wednesday’s incident was not an “active shooter” situation, she said the department is prepared for that, and the initial responses then and now, including instructions for people to shelter in place, were similar.

“We don’t want there to be some sort of fear instilled in the community, especially when the connotation of an active shooter --- this was not an active shooter,” she said. “We want to make sure the public understands that. But when you hear gunfire and you hear shots, you don’t know what’s going on exactly, just as we don’t know until we’re able to start that investigation.”

